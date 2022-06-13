Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where they're about to screen Indiana Jones in Bryant Park. Here's what else is happening:
- "It’s expensive, but it’s fun": Here's one man's review of glamping on Governors Island.
- Global warming is coming for the trees of Woodlawn Cemetery.
- The New York Times has endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, noting that Tom Suozzi's pitch for tax cuts "isn't sound" and Jumaane Williams' "activist politics and relative lack of experience as a state official are out of step with what New York needs right now."
- A 31-year-old NYPD officer was stabbed to death by her former partner in her apartment in the Bronx today, according to the police.
- Stocks went down today.
- Steve Bannon had a meltdown on his podcast after last week's opening night of the January 6th hearings, at one point threatening to (somehow) get Attorney General Merrick Garland impeached.
- Congratulations to Jessica Alba for her appointment to the board of Yahoo.
- Prince Harry fell off a horse while playing polo.
- British Lizzo fans are asking her to remove the word "spaz" from her new single because it's an ableist, derogatory slur for cerebral palsy.
- Ezra Miller is missing and thus can't be served the restraining order filed by the family of a teenager whom Miller allegedly groomed.
- Technically spritzes are supposed to be bitter, but this isn't Italy, it's America, so if you want to call your sweet-ass soda wine a spritz, it's a spritz!
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, the tortoise always wins:
This sea turtle freed itself from the jaws of a tiger shark by flipping over several times and using its shell to escape the attack. pic.twitter.com/OSbpMCIjZK— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2022