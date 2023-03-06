Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where David Byrne has a huge office. Here's what else is happening:
- "Do we really have to find a prime plot in midtown that’s acceptable to James Dolan, buy it, and build him a new Garden before we can get serious about fixing Penn Station? It seems we do.": This week's issue of The New Yorker has a thorough summary of the Penn Station situation (the place sucks) and the challenge of solving it (you'd probably have to relocate Madison Square Garden).
- The Bronx is extending its deadline for people to apply to be community board members — and posting the application online, in both English and Spanish — after THE CITY reported that certain community boards have had a tough time fielding a quorum in recent months.
- At least one person died and nine others were injured in a stampede after people fled what sounded like gunshots at a GloRilla concert in Rochester last night.
- While Asian New Yorkers overall swung to the Republican Party in New York's last gubernatorial election, voters in Manhattan's Chinatown, who tend to have lower incomes that residents of outer borough Chinatowns — and also have longer-running ties to the Democratic Party — still voted blue.
- Thanks to an audience suggestion, New Paltz now has a snow plow named "Fuhgeddaplowdit."
- I'm late to this, but the new Hell Gate podcast is good! The first episode was a lively chat about why we're trying to build casinos in New York City, and who would benefit.
- Maggie Haberman says Donald Trump isn't holding rallies like he used to because, among other reasons, he's old.
- A new Bank of America report points out a spike in credit card activity among boomers in recent months, a phenomenon likely due to Social Security recipients getting an 8.7% cost-of-living bump due to last fall's high inflation rates.
- One way you could score sold-out concert tickets and in-demand dinner reservations, according to TikTok influencers: Set up a new email account and write to people pretending to be your own personal assistant.
