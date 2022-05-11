Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the Post is now writing negative headlines about the mayor. Here's what else is happening:
- Do any Democrats besides Rep. Tom Suozzi want Tom Suozzi to run for governor?
- "The fraudulent contributions were intended to enable Brian Benjamin’s campaign to procure public matching funds under false pretenses," explained Gerald Migdol, the indicted Harlem developer who has now turned on former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in their bribery case.
- The feds are done pushing back the deadline for getting a Real ID because of the pandemic — we now have a year to get one of these IDs that'll let us fly domestically without a passport.
- Kari Ferrell, the original Williamsburg Hipster Grifter, is trying to make some content before the scammer craze is over.
- Filmmaker Wim Wenders of Paris, Texas and Wings of Desire fame is making a movie about fancy public toilets in Japan.
- Millions of Americans apparently pour orange juice on their cereal instead of milk.
- Here's the origin story of the sports bra, which began as a modified jockstrap 45 years ago.
- Tanking cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase is warning users that if the company folds, everyone will lose their coins.
- Two passengers on a tiny plane headed to Palm Beach managed to jump on the walkie-talkie, get an air traffic controller on the line, and land the plane themselves after the pilot became incapacitated.
- Adults are riding tricycles now.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, harmonizing dog:
Smth cute from today — a dog 'sings' along with the children's choir— Mariam Nikuradze (@mari_nikuradze) May 9, 2022
🎥 Onise Melkadze/Facebook pic.twitter.com/8Zfkfj1lqI