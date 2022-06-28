Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where voters are still trickling into polling places to cast ballots in the gubernatorial and Assembly primaries. Here's what else is happening:
- Mayor Eric Adams again lauded the NYPD's arrest of a famous subway saxophone player in the 34th Street-Herald Square station, insisting that the musician — who performs alongside a collection of dancing robotic cats — was blocking pedestrian traffic.
- The race for civil court judge in Lower Manhattan took a spicy turn last night when one candidate posted flyers around the East Village slamming candidate David Fraiden for being a fire-breather and juggler who attended clown school. (Fraiden, for his part, is proud of his clowning background.)
- Around 5 a.m. this morning, the NYPD had to break up a fight in a Carnival Cruise ship nightclub as the boat was crossing under the Verrazzano Bridge. Authorities are now trying to sort out which jurisdiction would handle any discipline.
- Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in Jeffrey Esptein's sex trafficking ring.
- Grub Street has a lil' profile of New York Nico's band of mostly Italian-American food influencers.
- Howard Stern said he's thinking about a run for president now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe, a decision he doesn't agree with.
- Pirates have raided oil rigs owned by the Mexican government twice in the past month.
- The new trend among millennials who don't want to do traditional wedding stuff is to give guests small doses of mushrooms and other psychedelic drugs.
- It seems the 2,000-ish people who watched Alec Baldwin interview Woody Allen on Instagram Live saw them talk about a bunch of nothing — and saw Allen's team help him get his phone to work.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, in fish culture, it's good luck to kiss the dog:
Fish kissing a dog.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Z1mnqPCsuH— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 22, 2022