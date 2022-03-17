Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the Mister Softee jingle is calling. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD's robot dogs, which the department stopped using after people were freaked out by the site of one roaming around a NYCHA complex, are coming back.
- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last year in the face of several scandals, blamed cancel culture for his downfall (he said "cancel" 19 times) in a speech today at a Bronx church.
- So much for that "swagger" Mayor Eric Adams told us all about. More and more, New York City restaurants are closing their kitchens at 9:30 p.m. because people presumably want to get home and go to sleep early.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a nine-minute video today urging the Russian people to oppose the war, explaining that he doesn't want them to go down the same route as his own Nazi father, who "arrived in Leningrad ... all pumped up on the lies of his government," only to leave "broken."
- Police across the country are concerned about the latest TikTok craze called the Orbeez Challenge, wherein kids put little marble-sized gel toys called Orbeez inside airsoft guns and shoot each other with them.
- Huge congrats to skier Mikaela Shiffrin for winning the overall World Cup title today, coming off the heels of a disappointing Olympic performance.
- Aimee Mann, the acclaimed singer-songwriter who was supposed to open for Steely Dan on an upcoming tour, got dropped from the bill at the last minute because apparently the band didn't think Mann would be a good fit for their show.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, leave that floppin' fish alone:
I want to eat fish.— Nature and animals🌿😽🐶🐒🐰🐼🐥🐿️ (@Chinaanimals) March 17, 2022
No, you should swim with us.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/R6JC7gP8yv