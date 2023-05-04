Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where they're phasing out the green cabs. Here's what else is happening:
- An investigation by THE CITY and ProPublica found that NYPD officers have placed public school students as young as five in handcuffs more than 1,300 times since 2017, despite years of promises from city officials that they'd stop using cops to respond to kids' emotional crises.
- A Hilton near JFK Airport is being turned into a 300-unit apartment building, marking the first hotel-to-housing conversion to come out of a 2021 state law promoting the concept.
- "There is no objective support for this statement, nor does it make pharmacological sense": A doctor explains why Mayor Eric Adams' claim that New York City kids "start off with their day picking up cannabis laced with fentanyl" is completely unfounded.
- Turns out Ed Sheeran is not only innocent of copyright infringement, he's also the mystery tenant who's renting a $36,000-a-month Brooklyn Heights apartment, the borough's most expensive rental listing.
- American sprinter Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist, has died at the age of 32.
- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named this NBA season's Most Valuable Player.
- There's a new app billing itself as TikTok for adults. (Not for "adult" stuff, but for things like real estate content.)
- Emma Watson has been taking a break from acting because a) she wasn't getting enough creative input, and b) she was busy starting a gin brand.
- Someone opened a cocaine, meth and heroin shop in Vancouver, where drugs have been decriminalized as part of a pilot program.
