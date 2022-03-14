Good Monday evening in New York City, where the mayor is trying his hand at TikTok. Here's what else is happening:
- Bloomberg has a good piece about One Bryant Park, the Durst-owned, Bank of America-occupied skyscraper in Manhattan that has been hailed as a leading example of "green" real estate, but now faces an annual $2.4 million fine because of the way round-the-clock financial companies use up electricity and thus run afoul of a controversial New York climate law.
- Mayor Eric Adams' food policy, from "vegan Fridays" in schools to his flirtation with a soda tax, has gotten off to a bit of a chaotic start.
- "Everybody out here is looking for attention and that’s what I feel like the Mayor wants right now, some attention." Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant dragged the mayor yesterday for upholding the the vaccine rule that's keeping Kyrie Irving from playing home games in Brooklyn.
- A record 32.1% of homes in New York City are now worth $1 million or more, according to Redfin. (In San Francisco, it's 88.7%.)
- "It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States [and] NATO," reads a leaked Kremlin memo that was sent to state-friendly media outlets in Russia.
- With 90% of Americans now living in a jurisdiction that doesn't require indoor masking, this summer is looking like it'll be the "Hot Vax Summer" that didn't actually materialize last year.
- Pete 'Skete' Davidson is going to space on Jeff Bezos' rocket.
- In honor of Pi Day, here are some pictures of people at pie-eating contests gettin' messy.
