It’s Monday afternoon in New York City, where you can get a ranch-flavored churro.
The mad creation, allegedly inspired by season two of “The Bear,” features fried dough filled with ranch dressing, sprinkled with ranch powder and topped with caviar. If ranch is your thing, you can get it at Charlie Palmer Steakhouse. I think I’ll pass.
Here’s what else is happening:
- The worst place to be stuck on a sweltering day like today is probably a subway car with broken air conditioning. And your chances of encountering such a fate may be slightly higher if you take the 1 train.
- The second worst place to be on a hot NYC day is probably next to a pile of garbage on the street. Jessica Tisch, the NYC Department of Sanitation Commissioner, is trying to fix that problem.
- Russ & Daughters is expanding once again with an ambitious new location at Hudson Yards.
- Deaf and hard-of-hearing people are getting to experience live music in a different way with new vibrational suits that lets DJs transmit sensations to complement sounds.
- If you’re planning on going to the Drake concert tonight at Barclays Center, better keep an eye on whether or not the venue’s concession workers vote to strike.
- It’s time to go searching for any old Barbie dolls you have laying around. They could be worth some serious cash now.
- Buses are becoming a hot travel option this summer as people are fed up with delays, airport crowds and all the other mess involved with air trips.
- And finally, is this what heaven looks like?