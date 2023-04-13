Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where there's now an app for buying other people's hot dinner reservations. Here's what else is happening:
- Brittney Griner made a surprise appearance in Midtown today at Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network convention, where she spoke about her new advocacy work for bringing home other Americans detained overseas.
- Drama has engulfed a Bronx community board after Zoom meeting wherein one member compared a proposed parking fee to "rape" and then gave a woman the middle finger after she called him out for his inappropriate comment.
- New York City is investing in new cutting edge streetlight sensor technology that'll gather reams of data about how drivers, pedestrians and cyclists move about the city's crowded streets. (It's unclear if officials will use that data to improve street safety.)
- Three Long Islanders, including an 11-year-old girl, died yesterday after an SUV driver (who had the girl as a passenger) collided with a motorcyclist.
- A 20-year-old Vineland, N.J. man who claimed he fatally stabbed his 51-year-old unarmed neighbor in self-defense was found not guilty of manslaughter today, wrapping up a saga that began in 2020 with a feud between two families over the eventual assailant speeding on their block.
- Thieves in Philadelphia stole at least $100,000 in dimes after they broke into a truck trailer — which contained $750,000 in dimes — that was headed from the U.S. Mint in Philly down to Florida.
- After Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video of himself being a hero by filling in a "pothole" on his Los Angeles street, authorities informed him that it wasn't a pothole, it was a trench dug up by the gas utility for sanctioned work in his neighborhood, and now they have to come dig it up again.
- Scientists have made an image of space look a little less blurry.
- In Bavaria, sausage, a pretzel and beer is a balanced breakfast.
