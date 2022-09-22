Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the MTA is glad to see some non-essential workers riding the trains again. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City is setting up massive tents full of cots in Orchard Beach in the Bronx, along with other yet-to-be announced locations, to temporary house asylum seekers arriving by bus from Texas.
- Newark Airport is losing its designation as an "NYC" airport, meaning, passengers with flights to JFK or LaGuardia will no longer be able to switch to a flight to EWR without paying a penalty.
- PIX 11 reporter Michelle Ross got proposed to live on the air yesterday. (She said yes.)
- Part of the New York A.G.'s lawsuit against Donald Trump and his family includes some of the financial shenanigans Trump allegedly pulled during his effort to outbid Jon Bon Jovi for ownership of the Buffalo Bills back in 2014.
- Yesterday — for the second September 21st in a row — a military fighter jet had to intercept a hobbyist's Cessna plane after it got too close to the U.N. building.
- Every famous living writer you can think of was in attendance at Joan Didion's memorial last night.
- According to new data from the American Association for Cancer Research, cancer deaths dropped 2.3% each year from 2016 to 2019, a statistic that's both very promising and also made possible by the hundreds of billions of dollars being spent to treat people every year.
- Lame fact: Professional sprinters can be disqualified for a "false start" if they take off less than 0.1 seconds after the gun goes off.
- A University of Utah student was arrested for threatening to blow up an on-campus nuclear reactor if the school's football team lost to San Diego State last weekend. (Utah won.)
- The final batch of weirdly sized garb from the Yeezy Gap collection came out today, with things still costing a few hundreds dollars more than what Kanye apparently wanted.
- Lena Dunham has adapted a YA novel called Catherine, Called Birdy into a movie for Amazon and it's allegedly very good.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, you rang:
Get off my lawn.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/I8uPynSzUf— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 20, 2022