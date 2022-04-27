Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where we've got another classic duel between two pizzerias with the same name. Here's what else is happening:
- After Mayor Eric Adams criticized NYPD officers for standing around looking at their phones, the head of the police union said that actually, cops are looking at their phones for crime-fighting purposes.
- In other mayor news, he recently explained that he initially said "no" when asked whether he'd release his tax returns because the reporter who asked him did so "arrogantly."
- The politics of camping in America is very thorny.
- Say what you will about Kim Kardashian's "get off your ass and work" bit, it appears that she was instrumental in saving a Texas woman from being wrongfully executed.
- Queen Elizabeth has a servant peel her bananas and place them on a bone china plate before eating them with a fork.
- More than one-fifth of all reptile species in the world are at risk of extinction and must be saved.
- Respect to Odell Beckham Jr. for renovating a 13,800-square-foot house in Ohio (that's now for sale) and somehow only putting four bedrooms in the place. (It does, however, have a barbershop, a movie theater, a game room, two offices, a dog kennel, and a closet the size of a Foot Locker.)
- Watch these elite speed typists absolutely demolish the keyboard.
- Dress like a 1970s sleazebag at your own risk.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, Giorgio Armani:
i am fully obsessed with this dog named giorgio armani that is up for adoption in nyc pic.twitter.com/SfvM2zQbWE— rachel syme (@rachsyme) April 27, 2022