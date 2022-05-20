Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where there's mad traffic outside the WNYC office. Here's what else is happening:
- Attorney General Letitia James is warning New Yorkers not to fall for vacation rental scams this summer.
- The New York Times considers the potential pitfalls of replacing NYC's Gifted and Talented standardized exam for pre-schoolers with a system that asks teachers — who haven't been seriously trained to know what "gifted" means — to recommend which students they think should get a spot in a G&T program.
- Donald Trump has paid is $110,000 penalty after being held in contempt of court for not cooperating with the New York A.G.'s fraud investigation.
- A Park Slope resident with a cool hairstyle was caught on camera not picking up their dog's poop, and the Park Slope Nextdoor.com community is desperate to shame this person into oblivion.
- Broadway is extending its mask requirements for audiences to June 30th.
- Stocks, crypto, inflation: If you started 2022 with money to lose, you've probably lost some of it.
- Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the Trump-backed North Carolina congressman who just lost the Republican primary for his seat, said that "gentile [sic?] politics as usual" is over and he's going to somehow exact revenge on the establishment Republicans who got mad at him for saying they hold coked-out orgies.
- Sen. Ted Cruz, meanwhile, is wondering how on earth Pete Davidson "gets all of these, like, hot women."
- Check out Dick Van Dyke, making a rare appearance walking on a Malibu sidewalk at the age of 96.
- Boomer Sooner, General Booty.
- And finally, watch out!:
What the.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3Z5pp6FjO0— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 20, 2022