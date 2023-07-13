Happy Thursday afternoon in New York City where I’m not the only one wondering where all the fireflies are.
It’s peak firefly season in the Northeast, yet the majestic little critters are getting harder to find for many reasons, which include habitat loss and light pollution.
Here’s what else is happening:
- If you’re getting more texts from brands than from your friends nowadays, you’re not alone. Your number is a marketing goldmine for companies trying to sell you something since you’re more likely to open a text than an email that may be sitting in your junk folder.
- First we were misled about the Northern Lights, and then we got a lousy view of Manhattanhenge because of cloudy skies.
- Where does Mayor Eric Adams turn to when times get tough? Church.
- Birth control will soon be available on pharmacy shelves for purchase without a prescription as the Food and Drug Administration approved the brand Opill for over-the-counter sales.
- Having a pet with a lifespan double your own might seem cool in theory, until you have to decide its fate two generations down the line.
- A box truck crashed into an MTA bus Thursday morning while attempting to get out of an illegal parking spot. No major injuries were reported.
- A sea otter on a surfboard seems cute enough, but this story isn't that. One California otter’s erratic behavior is scaring surfers off of their boards and experts can’t explain why the creature is acting so aggressively.
- And finally, a less-aggressive surfer dude: