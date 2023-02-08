Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the Doom Loop professor has become a micro-celebrity. Here's what else is happening:
- The MTA told NBC New York that full Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison will begin on Monday, Feb. 27.
- In other MTA news, here's a 20-second video of a rat crawling on a man who briefly fell asleep on the subway.
- "We’ve got high hopes for something happening very very soon": City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said yesterday that the City Council is "almost there" in its quest to come up with permanent outdoor dining rules.
- Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, which is home to two very crowded public high schools (Fort Hamilton High and Telecommunications High) is getting another public high school.
- "In the morning you turn on the news and it’s crap, crap, crap. What you have here is the opportunity to see the world from a different perspective, from a new perspective, from a hip perspective": Ozy, the controversial media company that's being investigated by federal prosecutors, pitched itself to potential advertisers and investors at a Manhattan conference today.
- More and more, stand-up comedians are moonlighting as babysitters because it's a gig that pays well, it's (potentially) less exhausting than a service industry job, and some comics find kids to be funny and a good source of material.
- Meet the 94-year-old "Sod God" whose job it is to make sure the on-field grass at the Super Bowl is perfect.
- "He put into words what he felt, and he ended up the evening far stronger than he began. Give him credit for that": Donald Trump gave Joe Biden a relatively positive review for his State of the Union speech.
- Over in Europe, young people who love clubbing but also have day jobs are increasingly taking LSD instead of getting drunk because it apparently doesn't leave you hungover, and it also opens your mind to new experiences and sensations.
- The Real Housewives franchise isn't just about the housewives — meet the 11 types of guys featured on these shows.
- Justice for the Robusta coffee bean!
