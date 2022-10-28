Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where it might rain on Halloween. Here's what else is happening:
- With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin have called up the big guns — Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis, respectively — to plug their campaigns.
- On the occasion of Hurricane Sandy's 10th anniversary, PIX 11 is revisiting the proposal from one Rutgers professor to add 1,700 acres of land to lower Manhattan as a way to protect against storm surges.
- There's a battle underway to unionize workers the popular VITAL climbing gym locations in New York City.
- You think residents of Upper East Side townhouses go to Home Depot hunting for big skeletons? No. They pay this designer $5,000 or more to do their decorations.
- The new skyscraper One Vanderbilt has very nice showers for its office workers.
- A Mondrian painting titled New York City I has somehow been displayed upside down for the past 75 years, first at MoMA and more recently in an art collection in Dusseldorf — and in order to prevent damaging the work, they're going to just leave it this way.
- "I can’t control it, but I hope it will never happen again. We are working on it. It is a stress reaction to what is happening.": Pro tennis player Iga Swiatek explained why she keeps doing this thing where she jumps at the net and spreads her limbs like a frog to try to throw off her opponent.
- Gisele and Tom Brady are officially getting a divorce, so that's technically four consecutive losses this season.
- Tár is a fictional movie.
- Lizards have a love language.
- And finally, cat o' lantern: