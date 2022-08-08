Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where we're all gabagool. Here's what else is happening:
- The operating permit for Madison Square Garden expires next July, which could be a good time to move it up to the Hudson Yards area, free up the space above Penn Station and truly restore the old train depot's former glory.
- Joyce Cohen, the Times' real estate columnist who writes "The Hunt," is being sued by the landlord of the Upper West Side apartment she's subletting because said landlord didn't authorize the sublet.
- Inflation has hit and almost every New York City restaurant is more expensive now.
- A goose on Long Island has survived after getting stuck for two days in an air conditioning unit that it crawled into, ostensibly to cool down.
- Famed historian David McCullough has died at the age of 89.
- There's a publicly accessible garden in Northumberland, England called The Poison Garden that is what it sounds like, and despite requiring safety tutorials for all visitors, it still sees guests faint from the toxic fumes of all the poisonous plants in there.
- "I grew up in the countryside and was a teen in the late 90s, so there wasn’t much else to do but get off with people.": Here's one woman's account of her idyllic-sounding experience as a promiscuous youth.
- The filmmaker Lars von Trier has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
- Imogen Heap is being recognized more and more.
- And finally, it's a start:
