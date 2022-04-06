Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where two electric yellow cabs are now cruisin' around. Here's what else is happening:
- A new analysis by RentCafe found that $1,500 a month will get you 262 square feet in Manhattan, 808 square feet in Newark, and 1,600 square feet in Wichita, Kan.
- The NYPD has quietly rolled out an official policy banning officers from having romantic relationships with their subordinates, following leaked photos of a cop getting a lap dance from a younger officer during a Christmas party.
- Mayor Eric Adams and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke bread last night at the high-end Midtown restaurant Le Pavillon.
- Wind energy company ESI Energy is being fined $8 million for its responsibility in the deaths of 150 eagles who flew into the blades of its wind turbines across several western states.
- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and other members of the "D.C. elite" tested positive for COVID after attending a fancy dinner on Saturday.
- Pinterest said it's taking steps to remove climate misinformation from the platform.
- Miami is very proud of its new bull statue that's similar to the Wall Street bull, but looks like a robot and has laser "crypto" eyes.
- Meghan Markle, the host of the upcoming Spotify podcast "Archetypes," about "how we talk about women," is trying to trademark the word "archetype."
- Stop shaming single people.
- And finally, sneaky bird:
