Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where there are now three grizzly bears in Central Park (in the zoo). Here's what else is happening:
- Is Newark the next Hollywood? Tune in to Ask Governor Murphy tonight at 7 p.m. on WNYC to find out live!
- A woman driving a Jeep on Staten Island this morning turned into a crosswalk and hit a mother and her one-year-old baby boy, killing the child.
- A New York appeals court judge ruled today that Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump must all sit for questioning under oath as part of Attorney General Letitia James' fraud investigation into their family business.
- Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn has been tasked by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell with meeting with Democrats to work on "a bipartisan solution" to gun violence.
- WeWork founder Adam Neumann has a new company called Flowcarbon that'll allow carbon credits to be traded on the blockchain, which could turn out to be a scam or an otherwise meaningless project that somehow earns him a ton of money.
- Goodfellas star and New Jersey native Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.
- Kevin Spacey has been charged by British police with sexual assault in three cases involving three different accusers.
- That's it, Ellen is over.
- It's not a vacation with your significant other(s), it's a sexual wellness retreat.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, he lived life:
RIP pic.twitter.com/IEwcrmL207— Bellwether Johnson (@BWetherJohnson) May 26, 2022