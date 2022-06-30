Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the Gessen-Gould apartment hunt is not going great. Here's what else is happening:
- "In 2020, when Cuomo wrote a self-congratulatory memoir about New York’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he didn’t bother to mention [Gov. Kathy Hochul] once," notes this New Yorker piece about the state's likely leader for the next five years.
- Coney Island's Luna Park is getting three new rides, including "Tony's Express," a new roller coaster that's modeled after the Switchback Railway, which became the country's very first roller coaster when it opened at Coney Island in 1884.
- Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in today.
- Things are really not going well for Rudy Giuliani.
- Delta is deploying its "Peach Corps" (extra employees) to JFK this weekend to help manage whatever holiday travel fiascos may ensue.
- Paris Hilton said she was booked to DJ a party for President Biden and other global leaders at a summit in Los Angeles but bailed at the last minute to attend Britney Spears' wedding.
- Unnamed sources told Page Six that some Long Island moms chaperoning (?) a high school dance got drunk and pooped on the bathroom floor, and one of them made out with a senior.
- Sonny Barger, the former president of the Hells Angels whose arrest record includes assaults with deadly weapons, kidnapping, drug-dealing and racketeering, but who also insists that the Angels were mostly peaceful guys who liked riding old motorcycles and partying hard, has died at the age of 83.
- This is the summer of long fingernails.
- It's also the summer of chicken cutlets.
- And finally, good manners right here:
Out of the way! 😂— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 30, 2022
A gentle wild elephant in Sri Lanka calmly walks up to a man and kicks some dirt at him to get him to move aside.. pic.twitter.com/DnrJZX7VLI