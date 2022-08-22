Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where maybe someday we'll have these cute subway platform barriers complete with built-in coffee stands. Here's what else is happening:
- An Upper West Side real estate broker managed to get a desperate tenant to pay a nearly $20,000 broker's fee for a rent-stabilized $1,725 a month rent-stabilized one-bedroom.
- Meanwhile, the scores of people who've flooded the ranks of New York City real estate agents are facing a harsh reality: Being a broker is a commission-only job that pays an average of $41,000 a year and pushes 80% of people to quit before year two on the job.
- Voter turnout during the early voting period ahead of tomorrow's primary was about 3% in New York City, which is extremely bad by historical standards.
- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who presumably owns a home somewhere, has mostly been crashing with various friends and relatives in the Hamptons, Westchester and Manhattan.
- His successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, appears to have a nice spread in Bumpass, Va., on a man-made lake that's heated by a nearby nuclear power plant that can make the water 70 degrees, even in the winter.
- Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to drug charges on Long Island.
- It seems the U.S. dollar is worth more than the euro, so yes, the rest of the Western world should now adopt "soccer," "Fahrenheit," etc.
- It's not impossible that Tom Brady mysteriously disappeared from pre-season training with the Tampa Bay Bucs to tape The Masked Singer.
- Women in the Dayton, Ohio area are warning each other on TikTok that Brock Turner, the convicted Stanford rapist, is now out and about on the local bar scene.
- Put corn in your guacamole, at least it's not peas.
- And finally, end the drought!:
Watering the dogs.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Ok05PJXcye— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 18, 2022