Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the MTA is getting into the newsletter game. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York City Sanitation Department is recruiting artists to paint the sides of garbage trucks — preferably with paint that was otherwise about to be discarded.
- A Saudi-backed women's golf tournament is coming to the New York City-owned Trump Links golf course in the Bronx this fall.
- Richard Simmons, who's the subject of a new TMZ documentary, made a brief "appearance" on social media to thank his fans after disappearing from public life years ago. (Rumor had it that he'd been kidnapped by a housekeeper; the truth, apparently, is that he has a birth defect that led to serious pain in his foot.)
- Does Shaquille O'Neal actually believe the Earth is flat? Probably not. Is it funny that he keeps insisting it is? Judging by his latest theory — a flight to Australia stayed flat rather than tipping upside down — yes, it is entertaining!
- A Keith Haring painting that was done on the wall of his family home in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, has been cut out of the wall is being auctioned off.
- You haven't lived until you've heard the sweet clacking of an OTD 360 Corsa or a CannonKeys Savage 65, two keyboards that are highly revered in the world of keyboarding.
- Burning Man resumes in-person this year after a two-summer pandemic hiatus, and California Highway Patrol is once again worried about all the illegal makeshift "vehicles" that are about to try driving through the Sierras.
- NBC says it might stop airing the shows like Chicago P.D. (?) and New Amsterdam (??) that it's been putting in the 10 p.m. time slot, and will instead just hand that hour to local stations to do what they want with it.
And finally, everyone loves links!:
