Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the old school slice shops are fighting to hang on. Here's what else is happening:
- The Department of Transportation is trying to boot tourist tchotchke vendors from the Brooklyn Bridge and other bridges.
- The manager of the Crossroads Hotel, the Newburgh hotel at the center of the recent New York Post headline, "Homeless vets are being booted from NY hotels to make room for migrants," told a local outlet that no veterans were ever staying at the hotel and no guests were told to vacate to make room for migrants.
- A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized last night after falling out of a moving party bus on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens.
- Paparazzi who followed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of an awards ceremony in Manhattan on Tuesday night disputed the royals' account that they were chased in a way that almost caused a crash, claiming that actually, an SUV in Harry and Meghan's motorcade was the vehicle swerving around erratically.
- A new MIT study based on mobile phone data found that since the start of the pandemic, people have been less likely to visit parts of their own home cities that don't match their own socioeconomic profile.
- The artificial intelligence boom has been great for businesses that create tools for detecting whether something is AI-generated.
- Does the bow of Jeff Bezos's yacht have a carved wood sculpture of a topless woman that's modeled on his own girlfriend?
- Starting May 23, you can get Early Addition in your inbox every weekday morning before it publishes on our website. Sign up here.
- And finally, got him: