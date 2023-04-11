Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where bread in restaurants should be free. Here's what else is happening:
- Maybe New York City buses should also be free.
- A driver went the wrong way on the Belt Parkway this morning and crashed head-on into a 79-year-old man, killing them both.
- A new bill in the City Council would force fast-casual restaurants to withhold throwaway containers unless customers ask for them — and also set up return systems for reusable packaging.
- After Streetsblog published its three-part investigation into the paper "ghost tags" on cars all over New York City, Bronx Councilmember Oswald Feliz introduced a bill to fine people caught selling the bogus license plates. (Unfortunately, most of these illegal transactions happen via used car dealerships in New Jersey or Georgia, which are outside the city's jurisdiction.)
- Harvey Weinstein's house in Westport, Conn. has been torn down and the lot is now up for sale for $21 million.
- Brittney Griner got a memoir deal.
- This woman is having a tough time transitioning from the life of an Instagram influencer to the life of a person with a normal job.
- Everyone on TikTok is mewing.
