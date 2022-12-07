Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the Brian Lehrer Show is collecting your ideas for the Shop Listener Gift Guide. Here's what else is happening:
- The maximum penalty the Trump Organization will have to pay for those 17 felony fraud convictions is $1.62 million, which is not going to put a dent in their finances.
- A New York City EMT (and EMT union leader) shares his take on why Mayor Eric Adams' plan to involuntarily hospitalize more psychiatric patients is a bad idea.
- If the MTA messes with subway station emergency gates, they're messing with parents' ability to get a stroller on and off a subway platform.
- Residents of the Sterling-Buffalo NYCHA houses in Crown Heights said they haven't had gas in their apartments since May.
- Business is booming for Derek Jeter's trading card company.
- The Cape May County Zoo in New Jersey is accepting audience pitches for what to name two new toco toucans.
- If the penny in your pocket is from 1983 and has a "doubling effect" on the text "one cent," it might actually be a rare item worth $7,000.
- A former Grey's Anatomy screenwriter who faked having cancer and then lost her job told "all" to The Ankler.
- The best holiday gift for teachers is a Wawa gift card or the equivalent if you're not in the greater Philly area.
- In Germany, 25 members of a far-right group have been arrested for plotting a coup.
- And in Australia, somehow nobody has been arrested for these hideous Christmas trees.
