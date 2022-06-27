Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where not a lot of people voted early in the gubernatorial primary. Here's what else is happening:
- Ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing tomorrow, a fellow inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn sent a letter to the court claiming that Maxwell is a nice person who taught other inmates yoga.
- The NYPD's bee squad had to remove thousands of bees from Times Square yesterday after they swarmed an outdoor dining shed.
- The "slap" that Rudy Giuliani took from a grocery store employee on Staten Island over the weekend was... not a slap.
- A play about Robert Moses starring Ralph Fiennes is coming to The Shed in October.
- The art of falconry is alive and well in Ocean City, N.J., where the predator birds are keeping the boardwalk free of pesky seagulls.
- WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in public today in a Russian court, where a judge ordered her to remain in detention during her trial for which a date hasn't yet been set.
- Wedding season is here and it's expensive as hell.
- Thank you to this Texas man for kindly releasing the 200-pound, 150-year-old alligator snapping turtle he accidentally caught while fishing on Father's Day.
- Thank you to Socca Mommy for the new music.
