Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where the Midtown Ruth's Chris is closing. Here's what else is happening:
- A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit Buffalo this morning.
- In other Buffalo news, City Lab has the story of an architect who successfully cut through a byzantine set of local and federal historical landmark checks an ultimately built some apartments — without parking spaces — in a historic part of the city's downtown.
- Michael Weinstock, a Long Island lawyer and Democrat who previously ran for office in Rep. George Santos' district, said he was fired by his firm for accepting Santos' invitation to the State of the Union address — but Weinstock said he insists on going in order to raise awareness for 9/11 rescue workers' health issues.
- Nyack Middle School and its cafeteria vendor, Aramark, are facing criticism after they deviated from the printed menu calendar and instead served fried chicken, waffles and watermelon on the first day of Black History Month.
- Regal Union Square, which announced last month that it's closing, is still showing movies on its screening schedule through the end of this month.
- China said it has another balloon that's floating through Latin American and Caribbean airspace undisturbed.
- FTX has been privately messaging politicians asking them to return their Sam Bankman-Fried donations.
- Following Paramount+'s success with building out a Yellowstone Cinematic Universe, Showtime is planning to do the same thing with Billions and Dexter.
- Elle has a profile of Jordan Turpin, the now-22-year-old who grew up trapped in the infamous "House of Horrors" foster home, escaped through her bedroom window at age 18, briefly got a job at Taco Bell, then immediately went into COVID-19 lockdown still traumatized from her upbringing, and is now a TikTok influencer with a million followers.
- We're in a pistachio moment.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, low gravity mode: