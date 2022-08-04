Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the garbage is hot. Here's what else is happening:
- Mayor Eric Adams is pushing Gov. Kathy Hochul for yet another round of reforms to New York's bail laws after she already enacted changes earlier this year to make it easier for judges to hold people in jail before they've been convicted of a crime.
- Police said an MTA bus operator who crashed into a pole in the Bronx this morning might've suffered a heart attack while driving.
- A truck driver hit and killed a delivery worker on a scooter in East Williamsburg earlier today.
- This week in the East Hampton Star police blotter: "A local youth was scammed out of $1,600 on the afternoon of July 25th by a female fraudster who threatened to make his Instagram photos public. The youth sent the money via Zelle and then reported the incident to police, who told him to call his bank, block the Zelle user, and report her to Instagram."
- The H&M in Moscow, which initially shut down at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was popping this week when it briefly reopened to sell off the rest of its merchandise.
- This 656-foot-deep sinkhole that opened at a mining site in Chile is terrifying.
- Unionized Reuters journalists in the U.S. are striking today after the news organization offered them an annual raise guarantee of only 1%.
- Noah Baumbach's White Noise adaptation will open the New York Film Festival in September.
- "Bad choice": Cracker Barrel's Facebook followers aren't too happy about the country food chain adding plant-based sausage to the menu. (They're not getting rid of animal-based sausage, just adding an option.)
- And finally, elegant:
spilled the cat again pic.twitter.com/OXkD6fen7N— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) July 31, 2022