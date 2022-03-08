Good Tuesday evening in New York City, where Penn Station is getting just a little more comfortable for people over 6-foot-8. Here's what else is happening:
- Right after the Jan. 6 riot, City Hall tried to kill the Trump Organization's contract to operate the golf course at Ferry Point in the Bronx. But more than a year later, he's still running the place.
- Former congressman and Queens Democratic Party boss Joe Crowley, who famously lost his seat to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2018, is now producing a Broadway musical with his old friend, ex-con Garth Drabinsky, about Black-Irish relations in the 1860s.
- If former Gov. Andrew Cuomo tried to get a job in the private sector, a lot of companies wouldn't go near him because of the potential HR nightmare.
- Should companies that want employees to go back to the office pay you more for doing so?
- Today, we learned that Grammarly, the company that spams viewers on YouTube, was founded in Ukraine and has now donated all the money it made from Russia and Belarus since 2014 to Ukrainian causes.
- The Taliban is wishing everyone a happy International Women's Day.
- We're doing ripped jeans again.
- Behold Kris Jenner's room of expensive dishes, quickly, before an earthquake hits Los Angeles.
- Steve Jobs has a daughter named Eve Jobs, and she's a model now.
- And finally, a Kookaburra just lettin' it rip:
