Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, a.k.a. the ticking time bomb. Here's what's happening:
- Starting next week, masks will be optional for New York City daycare and pre-K kids ages 2 to 4.
- A now former NYPD officer has been sentenced to four years in prison for firing his semi-automatic Beretta into the ocean while drinking hard seltzers on the beach with his friends.
- Come From Away is ending its run on Broadway.
- "The culture of downtown resonates with me," explained this 30-year-old software engineer searching for a $1.8 million condo in SoHo (or NoHo).
- Ryan Kelly, the Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate who's leading in the polls ahead of his party's primary, has been arrested by the FBI for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.
- Speaking of the Capitol, you can stream (or listen to) tonight's prime time opening hearing from the House select committee investigating January 6 on WNYC.
- "You turn on the TV, look at the ads. When was the last time you saw biracial couples on TV," Joe Biden told Jimmy Kimmel last night in response to a question about why he's optimistic about the country's future.
- Big Thief has called off its Israel tour after taking heat from pro-Palestinian groups, as well as their fans.
- If you're boycotting Martin's Potato Rolls, King's Hawaiian would love your business.
- Well look at this seal just chillin' on a dingy in Pembrokeshire.
- And finally, the Jellicle Ball:
179. pic.twitter.com/LKB3x4X854— Manu (punless era) (@ManuclearBomb) June 9, 2022