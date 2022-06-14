Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where a good knish is hard to find. Here's what's happening:
- A dozen New York City high schools have recently seen identical hoax shooting threats that authorities believe could be coming from overseas.
- The men of Saturday Night Live have a history of living in surprisingly dumpy or weird apartments.
- Meet three actors who've been with The Book of Mormon since the beginning, clocking 4,000 performances on Broadway.
- The boardwalk in Ocean City, N.J. is the hottest new spot for teens to drink and smoke and fight each other.
- Fans are mourning the end of Internet Explorer, which goes down tomorrow.
- The "Millennial lifestyle subsidy" — a.k.a. the cab rides, delivery meals and mattresses sold at a loss by techy startups — is coming to an end because those companies never earned a profit.
- For $2,000, would you let an exterminator fill your house with 100 cockroaches in order for them to test out their new pest control technique and film it?
- Here's some appreciation for Kenny Logins' "I'm Alright," the Caddyshack theme that kicked off the phenomenon of popular summer blockbuster soundtracks.
- Congrats to Merle Liivand, the self-described eco mermaid, who recently set a world record for the farthest swim (26.22 miles) with a mermaid-style monofin as part of an effort to raise awareness about the need for clean oceans.
- Jack and Coke now comes in a can.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, name a more iconic duo:
“Ok, now let’s go!” 😅 pic.twitter.com/9FcAUDZV6Z— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 14, 2022