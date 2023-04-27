Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the Hale and Hearty soup chain has risen from the dead. Here's what else is happening:
- A consumer protection bill in Albany that was introduced in 2021 and could soon pass would make it easier for people to win class-action lawsuits on the grounds of false advertising or mislabeled packaging. (If filing class-action suits is your side hustle, get ready.)
- A cafeteria worker at a Crown Heights high school was arrested for allegedly punching a 16-year-old student in the head.
- A former NYPD officer who was fired for failing a drug test is suing the police department, claiming he didn't smoke weed but merely used Dr. Bronner's All-One Hemp Almond Pure-Castile Bar Soap.
- Five people were hospitalized last night from a potential hazardous material outbreak at the World Spa bathhouse in Midwood.
- Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman who later admitted that she falsely accused Emmett Till of making advances towards her before her then-husband murdered Till, has died at the age of 88.
- Jerry Springer, who was born in a London subway station to two Jewish refugees, grew up in Queens, became the mayor of Cincinnati and then hosted his own raucous daytime talk show for nearly three decades, has died at the age of 79.
- Putting America's Cup-grade wing sails on otherwise fuel-guzzling cargo ships won't solve the climate crisis, but it will help ... and be very cool.
- Here are some pictures of the participants and attendees of a recent indie (fake) wrestling match in Queens.
