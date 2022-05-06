Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where dancehall yacht party season is upon us. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York City Department of Buildings issued new rules this week saying that ghost stores operated by 15-minute grocery delivery apps are going to get booted to manufacturing zones unless they basically open their doors and operate like normal stores.
- A fight broke out on NextDoor between parents of little kids and owners of dogs over who gets priority in a local East Williamsburg park, culminating with both sides saying the other should move to Long Island.
- Providence, Rhode Island, is moving to pay reparations to Black families whose neighborhood was seized by eminent domain in the 1950s to build apartments for Brown University students and a shopping plaza that now houses a Whole Foods.
- The Guardian has the story of a young Australian man who punctured his lung eating sugary cereal without milk — something he's still committed to doing despite having now punctured that lung twice (two times!).
- "There's no shame in being older and getting older," Brooke Shields explained to NPR.
- You all made fun of Jeremy Strong for calling Succession a comedy in the sense that "Chekhov is a comedy," but Brian Cox is now calling cancel culture "modern day McCarthyism," so, pick a new show?
- Here's Feist doing a lovely Thomas Tallis-type harmony with a buzzing radiator in her dressing room.
- Inflation has not slowed down online gambling.
- TikTok is telling you to sell feet pics. Should you?
- Philly's own Sadurn dropped its new album just in time for this rainy-ass day.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, nature's wraparound shades:
Zorro Bird 😂pic.twitter.com/avUciQGHEM— Figen (@TheFigen) May 5, 2022