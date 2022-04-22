Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where Society is seeing a new Mega Divorce. Here's what else is happening:
- A young NYPD officer in the Bronx has been put on desk duty after she claimed that she was Commissioner Keechant Sewell's niece, and when the boss showed up one day, it became apparent that Sewell doesn't have a niece and this cop was lying.
- It's hard not to feel like there's some injustice when just as New York City tears down the longtime makeshift gym at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, which had served as a positive gathering place for local men trying to stay healthy, a fancy new public park opened on the rooftop of a Google office in the West Village.
- A lawyer who used to be a member of the Moreland Commission, the anti-corruption body that Gov. Andrew Cuomo dismantled, told New York magazine why corruption is so common in New York: Enforcement is weak, politicians view the job as a way to make money, and the line is blurry between a fair deal and a bribe.
- Health officials are investigating conditions at a high school in Colonia, New Jersey, that's seen at least 108 graduates over the last three decades go on to develop brain tumors.
- Elon Musk is trying to build a fancy pedestrian tunnel in Kyle, Texas, a suburb of Austin, that would run underneath train tracks and connect two not-yet-built developments.
- This week in The Great Resignation: Burnt-out youth sports referees are quitting in droves because they're tired of being abused by whiny kids and their parents.
- Pastors at Hillsong megachurches often had tequila on their riders for their backstage Green Rooms.
- "At first people thought there was something wrong with me, but over time they saw I was a serious collector who was precise and accurate with the information I kept, and that there was nothing pornographic about the collection. I’m happy that people don’t think I’m a pervert any more." Meet this very sweet former school teacher from Iceland who started the world's largest penis museum.
- And finally, poor fish!:
Birds see ‘fish pass’ faster than fishermen pic.twitter.com/aUPijUxJew— Atalay (@54cfb66729644bd) April 19, 2022