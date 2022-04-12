Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where five gunshot victims are in critical condition but expected to survive after this morning's subway shooting — check here for the latest on this still-breaking story. Here's what else is happening:
- "Last fall, finding himself boxed in and under oath, then–NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea conceded to state legislators that the causal relationship between bail reform and crime, which he had been trumpeting in the press for nearly two years, did not actually exist.": Curbed has an excellent piece about how the tabloids and tough-on-crime politicians made New Yorkers feel perpetually unsafe — and blamed it all on bail reform.
- The "Fearless Girl" statue on Wall Street got an 11-month extension on her spot across from the bull.
- Police and sanitation workers keep clearing homeless encampments and throwing people's belongings in the trash. Homeless people, who refuse to go to shelters, keep moving to set up encampments elsewhere.
- A driver of a white BMW demolished an outdoor dining structure on 1st Avenue and 72nd Street yesterday. No injuries were reported.
- Hazel McCallion, the 101-year-old former mayor of Mississauga in Canada, just accepted a three-year assignment to be the new director of the greater Toronto airport authority.
- There are fewer chips in your chip bag, thanks to shrinkflation.
- Facebook's parent company, Meta, spent a record $27 million on security and private jets for Mark Zuckerberg last year.
- With the final season of Derry Girls premiering in the U.K., Vice published a delightful oral history of the show with its creator and cast members.
- The days are getting warmer and longer, which means it's almost time to decide whether to send your offspring to Crypto Kids Camp.
- It's undeniable: Zooey Deschanel looks way different without bangs.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, this is why the Kangaroo God invented paws:
“Oh yeah, that’s the spot”— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 11, 2022
🎥 IG: bearybythebeach pic.twitter.com/3V3t65K3xy