Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, which you're totally allowed to leave. Here's what's happening:
- Big banks said they're concerned that a recession could break out if Manhattan office landlords can't pay back their loans in the next couple years due to lingering vacancy problems.
- Ed Sheeran is in federal court in Manhattan today facing a lawsuit alleging that he ripped off part of Marvin Gaye’s "Let’s Get it On" with his 2014 prom slow dance hit "Thinking Out Loud."
- The New York Transit Museum is bringing its Bus Festival back to Brooklyn Bridge Park on June 10, setting up vintage buses for people to climb around in.
- The Shark Is Broken, a comedic play about the making of Jaws, is coming to Broadway this summer.
- Timothée Chalamet and Martin Scorsese filmed a Chanel cologne commercial inside a subway car in Astoria last weekend.
- Sheriffs in Riverside County, California had to fess up to selling 60 pounds of meth to a drug dealer as part of a sting and then accidentally letting the dealer escape with the drugs.
- New FDA guidance says it's okay to bring your dog with you to dine outdoors at a restaurant.
- Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon have hired the same Hollywood big shot lawyer to get them fat payouts after being fired from their respective news channels.
- Contestants on the Netflix reality dating show "Love Is Blind" said they were given too much alcohol and not enough food.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, a battle of endurance: