Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where rents in Manhattan have reached new record highs. Here's what else is happening:
- A new investigation by the Marshall Project found that over the past dozen years, the New York State corrections department has failed 90 percent of the time when it tries to fire prison guards who've either physically abused inmates or tried to cover up prison guard misconduct.
- The MTA continues to require people with disabilities to get in-person medical evaluations to qualify for Access-a-Ride — but the last participating clinic in Manhattan has closed, forcing would-be paratransit users to travel as far as Long Island just to prove they need the service.
- New York City is suing the architect who designed the flashy Hunter's Point Library in Queens because it isn't accessible for people with disabilities. (Officials are seeking $10 million, which is the estimated cost to make the building accessible.)
- Congrats to Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, which has been named both the 85th best "secret beach" in the U.S. by Family Destinations Guide and the 11th best skinny-dipping spot in the world by the dating site My Dating Adviser.
- South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has filed paperwork to compete for the Republican presidential nomination next year.
- Now that Nate Silver is out as the data guru for ABC News, the network has found a new data guy in G. Elliott Morris, a.k.a. Nate Silver with a beard.
- Kia and Hyundai have agreed to fork up about $200 million in a class-action lawsuit that accused the South Korean companies of making cars that are too vulnerable to people who learned to hotwire on TikTok.
- This Alabama man watched a TedTalk about how to improve your memory and proceeded to become the Memory League world champion.
- Starting May 23, you can get Early Addition in your inbox every weekday morning before it publishes on our website. Sign up here.
- And finally, meet Miles: