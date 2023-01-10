Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where it seems the Mets failed to get a shortstop for $315 million. Here's what else is happening:
- "We see Democrats are working for the interest of African Americans and Latino communities against Asian communities.": The New York Times spoke with "more than 20 voters of Asian descent" who voted for Republican Lee Zeldin, suggesting a broader trend of Asian Americans voting Republican in response to crime.
- El Borinquen Residence, a housing complex in the Bronx that sets aside 90 of its 148 units for young people aging out of foster care and formerly homeless people with mental health needs, is a modernist architectural gem.
- The NYPD arrested an apparently homeless 39-year-old man for allegedly setting discarded Christmas trees on fire in Chelsea early this morning.
- About 90% of California is under a flood watch due to the "atmospheric rivers" hitting the state.
- In related news, extreme weather events fueled by climate change cost the U.S. $165 billion in damages last year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
- "There’s going to need to be increases in unemployment to contain inflation," Larry Summers said in a recent Bloomberg interview while apparently lounging in some kind of tropical beach paradise.
- A new biography of former Secretary of State George Schultz, who famously backed Elizabeth Holmes despite pleas from his own grandson to spot her fraud, claims that he stood by the Theranos founder because he had a crush on her.
- Ben Affleck appears to have made a Dunkin' Donuts commercial for the Super Bowl.
- More and more, people have made-up job titles like "chief innovation evangelist" and "head of hype and culture."
- They're trying to bring jelly back.
- And finally, chief sitting down officer: