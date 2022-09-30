Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where an NFT-friendly art gallery is trying to make Times Square happen. Here's what else is happening:
- It appears that vandals covered the Russian consulate in Manhattan with red spray paint this morning.
- New York City Comptroller Brad Lander told Bloomberg today that temporarily housing this influx of asylum seekers from South and Central America could cost the city up to $1 billion.
- On that front, Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly inching closer to a deal with Norwegian Cruise Line to use one of its boats for six months as a shelter for asylum seekers.
- Vice published some heartbreaking pictures of the graying, out-of-shape Russian men who've been forced to join Putin's army.
- Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's formal investiture ceremony was today, a process that ended with her being seated on the bench for the start of the court's special session.
- Otis, a 480-pound bear at Katami National Park in Alaska and a four-time winner of the Fat Bear Week contest, has become a webcam superstar.
- The Guardian's Adrian Chiles has a hot recommendation for insomniacs: the audiobook for Henry James' "The Golden Bowl."
- Real trombone players have given Trombone Champ their seal of approval.
- They're making a "Community" movie.
- And finally, some strong-ass cranes: