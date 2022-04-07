Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where baby bankers balked at getting back to business (in person). Here's what else is happening:
- Meet Scott Palatnick, a longtime professional chef who lost his job in the 2008 recession, bought a bedbug-sniffing dog for $10,000, and proceeded to become a premier bedbug exterminator.
- New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a court to fine Donald Trump $10,000 for each day that he refused to comply with a subpoena for documents in her fraud investigation.
- The NYPD is searching for two suspects who've allegedly been vandalizing Apple advertisements in Brooklyn.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has become the latest high-profile senior citizen in Democratic politics to test positive for COVID-19.
- A salmonella outbreak has prompted Kinder to recall its chocolate Kinder Eggs in Europe and Canada. (No word on whether the eggs in the U.S. are safe.)
- Jon Batiste's streaming numbers have shot up 950% since his Grammy wins last Sunday.
- As we transition into the humid half of the year, consider this routine: "Shower, then towel dry, then moisturize, then bathrobe, then a minimum of 10 minutes, then clothing."
- Aggressive seagulls are stealing everyone's food when they try to dine al fresco in Venice.
- Speaking of food, it seems that nobody in food media ever talks about pooping. Eater made up for that with this very long essay about fine dining and digestion.
- And finally, home gym:
Hamster got its own play area..🐹🎡😍 pic.twitter.com/KSL774Sphg— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 7, 2022