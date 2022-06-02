Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the storms keep coming. Here's what else is happening:
- A Chelsea high school went on lockdown earlier today after a shooting occurred on 9th Avenue and 18th Street, according to the NYPD.
- Lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to four years in prison for stealing money from porn actor Stormy Daniels, whom Avenatti represented during her legal battle with Donald Trump.
- For at least seven years now, Eric Adams has been advising people to "turn your haters into waiters when you sit down at the table of success."
- If you show someone in New York City a picture of a guy who plays for the New York Rangers, they probably won't know who it is.
- CNN is going to stop putting "BREAKING NEWS" chyrons so many stories.
- Elon Musk's sister, Tosca Musk, is running a streaming empire called Passionflix that has cheap movie adaptations of romance novels, many of which Musk directs herself.
- Amber Heard's lawyer said she plans to appeal the decision in her defamation trial with Johnny Depp, so this is not over.
- Bees are legally fish and are thus afforded the same endangered species protections, ruled a California judge.
- Elvis Presley impersonators must leave the building. The Presley estate is forbidding the use of the King's likeness at certain Vegas weddings.
- And finally, bouncy dog:
