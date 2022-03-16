Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where WNYC's Brian Lehrer will be giving out the Lehrer Prize tonight at 8 p.m., honoring people who went above and beyond in the effort to get their communities vaccinated. Here's what else is happening:
- A magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit today off the coast of Fukushima in Japan, triggering a tsunami warning.
- "When you go to the floor of the Amazon, you see all those trees and plants that have died. But the death of something is not really the destruction of energy — energy can never be destroyed, and when you see the death of the way we are doing things, you see that it’s bringing life to what we can do. And I think that’s what Miami has shown us. It has shown us that the death of the way we conduct business has become the fertilizer of the life we are going to produce to show how we can do business, and more people are going to benefit from that. And that is the spirit we’re going to bring in New York," said Mayor Eric Adams yesterday at a cryptocurrency conference in Florida.
- Police said someone stole about 400 used bulletproof vests that had been donated to an East Village nonprofit, which was planning to send them to Ukraine.
- The New York Public Library opened its newest branch — and first "net zero" library — today in Charleston, Staten Island.
- The Times has a story about Black-owned cannabis businesses in Oakland that received "equity licenses" from the state of California, only to then see high taxes, theft, vandalism and racist insurance companies lead many of them to either not make a profit or have to close entirely.
- Curb Your Enthusiasm has reignited the old debate about whether it's reasonable to tuck your sweater into your pants.
- Anne Hathaway went on multiple talk shows to promote her new TV show (the one about WeWork) and got emotional about emerging from COVID.
- Licorice Pizza won a handful of awards, including best picture and best director, at last night's National Board of Review awards gala, which they say is a real thing.
- And finally, all. cats. are. hunters:
