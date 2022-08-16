Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the Liberty are in the WNBA playoffs. Here's what else is happening:
- Members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families — along with one Nassau County detective — have been arrested and charged for allegedly running illegal gambling parlors out of coffee and gelato shops in Queens and Long Island.
- New Jersey police arrested a Queens man for driving through the state with 420 (!) pounds of weed on him, which is over the limit of what you can legally possess.
- A trial date has been set for October of next year in the manslaughter case of Lauren Pazienza, the Long Island woman who shoved a beloved singing coach onto a Chelsea sidewalk, which resulted in the latter's death.
- Another day, another article in the New York Times extolling the virtues of pickleball.
- Now that you mention it, why did Dr. Oz act like you obviously need tequila to go with your crudité?
- Speaking of celebrity politicians, Ben Savage of Boy Meets World fame is running for West Hollywood City Council on a pro-cop platform.
- More and more, people are ceasing to listen to new music once they're in their 30s.
- Emmitt "Mullet Boy" Bailey, an 8-year-old from Wisconsin, deserves as much as anyone to win this year's USA Mullet Championship.
- Dog owners and trainers are increasingly teaching their canines to spot and avoid rattlesnakes.
- And finally, parkour rat:
