Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where tennis is cool. Here's what else is happening:
- After a dozen Weed World trucks were towed or otherwise seized by the city back in June, the CBD vendor that insists it "doesn't sell real weed" has paid $200,000 in back parking tickets and was put on a payment plan to eventually cough up the remaining $300,000 it owes.
- Solange Knowles is composing music for an upcoming New York City Ballet performance.
- People are upset at a Long Island man for wrestling a shark up onto the sand at Smith Point beach when he could've presumably let the shark live its life in its natural habitat.
- Congrats to Liv Volker, a 47-year-old Pennsylvania health care worker, on becoming TikTok's foremost lanternfly-killing influencer.
- In other Pennsylvania news, Senate candidate Dr. Oz is upset with President Joe Biden for the rising cost of crudité.
- Lululemon is making a killing selling men's pants that are marketing for their "Anti-Ball Crushing" design.
- Happy Ferragosto, a.k.a. the Feast of the Assumption, hope you enjoy some prosecco, pasta and late-summer bliss this evening.
- A scary scene broke out at an Ikea in Shanghai over the weekend when a customer in the store was identified as having made contact with a COVID-positive person and people frantically tried escaping before getting locked in the furniture store by authorities.
- Feral boars, a pesky invasive species in much of the world, have ended up being crucial prey for endangered species like Australian crocodiles and Florida panthers.
- A boutique ice cream brand in New York City is making Miller High Life-infused ice cream bars that are marketed as having the smell and texture of "a sticky dive bar floor."
- And finally, whose hop is better?:
🐕Dog imitating the rabbit🐇 pic.twitter.com/7YKtUlzLwB— Interesting As Fuck (@InterestingsAsF) August 9, 2022