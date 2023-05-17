Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where Eric Adams <3 Philipp Plein. Here's what else is happening:
- "This was her own decision, I was trying to talk her out of it ... she couldn’t handle [the negative media coverage]": Charles Barron, a veteran lawmaker and progressive from Harlem, gave City & State his take on why fellow Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan isn't running for re-election.
- The New York City Department of Transportation is dedicating $30 million to staffing and maintaining Open Streets in lower-income neighborhoods that don't have scores of volunteers already setting up barriers and keeping operations intact.
- Alleged Bonanno family mafia boss Michael "The Nose" Mancuso could be headed back to prison after prosecutors said they caught him on the phone asking a Bonanno soldier if he was going to "do the gravy," which could count as a violation of his supervised release from a previous prison sentence for conspiring in a hit.
- A memorial to the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire, which killed 146 workers, is going up at Washington Place and Greene Street in Greenwich Village this fall.
- Pale Male, the world-famous red-tailed hawk, died in Central Park this week ... unless he already died years ago and this was another red-tailed hawk.
- Harry and Meghan say they were caught in a nearly two-hour car chase last night after paparazzi started following them after they left an event in Manhattan.
- Dancers at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar could be the first strippers to unionize in the U.S. if the National Labor Relations Board certifies their vote to join Actors' Equity Association.
- The Eastern Orthodox church is very hot right now among Americans who are not of Eastern European descent.
- Miller Lite is also woke. (And has fewer calories than Bud Light.)
