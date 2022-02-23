It's Wednesday evening, and Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Here's what else is happening:
- LGBTQ groups are planning to protest outside City Hall tomorrow in response to Mayor Eric Adams' appointment of three men who've spoken out against gay marriage to jobs in his administration.
- Mayor Adams said today that he "can't wait" to phase out vaccine mandates for indoor spaces, which would also allow unvaccinated Nets star Kyrie Irving to play in home games.
- CareCube, a Brooklyn-based chain of clinics, is facing a $10 million class action lawsuit for allegedly charging people who thought they were getting free COVID tests.
- More than 100 Starbucks stores are now in the process of unionizing, including six locations in New York City and Long Island.
- The perennial problem of safe street redesigns getting shot down over concerns about gentrification has come to a dangerous roadway in South Philly.
- During this segment on The Brian Lehrer Show today about people who lie on their job applications, a recruiter from New Jersey called in with a great cautionary tale about people who apply to work at big banks, claim on their resumes that they speak Spanish, and then unravel in interviews when he asks them questions en español.
- A new study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology found that, actually, MDMA doesn't cause a comedown the next day, and that some people ride out the good mood for up to a week after taking the drug.
- Crispybois, aka craft beer versions of Budweiser, are in right now.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, tropical vibes today:
Best friends.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/jA7piUDLv1— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 23, 2022