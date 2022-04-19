Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the mayor will release his tax returns, after all. Here's what else is happening:
- Gov. Kathy Hochul released her first re-election ad ahead of June's Democratic primary.
- Donald Trump said he doesn't understand why "Russia and Ukraine aren't sitting down and working out some kind of an agreement."
- Welcome to Michael's, the upscale red sauce restaurant on Nostrand and Avenue R in Brooklyn where Democratic politicians go to make deals and eat food that's far, far better than what they served at Forlini's.
- Warner Bros. has killed the marketing effort for CNN+, the streaming service that has 150,000 subscribers and may not pick up any more.
- The U.S. Postal Service said it's trying to cut costs and reduce its reliance on air travel, so as a result, first-class packages are going to take a day or two longer to ship.
- Conservatives bent on getting anything having to do with Critical Race Theory out of schools are now turning their attention to Social-Emotional Learning, an approach to education that's meant to teach kids how to have empathy for each other.
- Photographer Letizia Battaglia, who spent years documenting the mafia wars in and around Palermo, has died at the age of 87.
- In Australia (and elsewhere), it's become a trend to start "micronations" and name yourself the emperor as some kind of critique of the authority of actual sovereign states.
- New documentaries about Lil Baby and Leonard Cohen are premiering at this year's Tribeca Film Festival.
- Here's an update on all the mediocre music that's been on display in the American Song Contest so far.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, just really needed a shoulder to rest on:
Cats 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PIws7u0Z1B— A Piece of Nature (@apieceofnature) April 19, 2022