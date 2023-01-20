Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where we're losing an iconic overpriced multiplex. Here's what else is happening:
- Red Balloon, an uptown preschool that's famous for its comparatively affordable tuition and progressive history, is getting kicked out of the Columbia University-owned space it has long occupied because Columbia — which historically charged Red Balloon a dollar a year in rent — claims the school has been mismanaged.
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand launched her 2024 re-election campaign ... and is now waiting to see if any progressive New York lawmakers will challenge her from the left in a primary.
- Three beloved peacocks who've been living at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Morningside Heights are being moved upstate to retire.
- A twist in the illegal alligator recovered in New Jersey story: The duo who "found" and turned in the reptile were the ones who let it loose in the first place, and will now face charges.
- A new study from the website SpareRoom.com found that New York City rents for people living with roommates jumped 20% over the past year, up to an average of $1,559 a month per person.
- Three long-serving active duty Marines were arrested this week for breaking into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and wandering around the building for an hour.
- "You have many reports that say the vaccines saved tens of millions of lives and without the vaccines you would have had a thing like we had in 1917." Donald Trump reiterated on a right-wing radio show this week that COVID vaccines are good, and many of the MAGA faithful are not happy about it.
- A first-of-its-kind analysis by the U.S. Treasury Department found that 92% of Americans who've benefited from capital gains tax breaks are white.
- Gone are the days when you could complete a transaction and not be immediately asked by the merchant to rate, review or fill out a survey about the product and/or experience.
- Drake is the king of VIP bathrooms.
