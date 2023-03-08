Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where Flaco is having a tough time with this wind. Here's what else is happening:
- After the city announced big plans to crack down on the 1,400-or-so unlicensed weed bodegas, it has so far happened to one shop: Runtz in the East Village.
- Errol Louis writes that despite Gov. Kathy Hochul's stated goals of playing nice with fellow Democrats in Albany — unlike her predecessor — she has now gotten herself into at least three intra-party fights, with suburban tax hikes, MTA funding and charter schools all causing rifts.
- The city's Department of Environmental Protection gave New Yorkers a heads up this week that the tap water is going to taste a little different for a few weeks because Westchester and Putnam County water is being piped in while crews focus on repair work on the Delaware Aqueduct.
- The MTA announced today that 24 more subway station bathrooms with reopen by early May, at which point 30% of the subway system's bathrooms would be open.
- The Central Park Conservancy launched its cherry blossom tracker today, and warned tree fans that the blossoms this year are expected to peak earlier than the last week of March, which is when they're typically most vibrant.
- Federal prosecutors have charged Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead with falsifying bank records in his attempt to get a mortgage for his multi-million-dollar New Jersey mansion.
- In other mansion news, the guy whose company created and sold Grey Goose vodka for $3 billion is selling his Greenwich house for $34 million.
- Before he was the director of Tár, Todd Field was once a batboy for a minor league baseball team in Oregon, during which time he basically invented famed gum Big League Chew.
- We're living in a golden age of sped-up songs with chipmunk vocals.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, just making sure everything works: