Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where Flaco the owl has no apparent hopes of returning to captivity. Here's what else is happening:
- A new NYU study found that alongside the cliche reasons for why MTA projects are so expensive — unions get in the way, the city is complex — the transit agency has been running up giant tabs by building subway stations that arguably way bigger than they need to be.
- In other subway news, the New York Times reports that while "the MTA doesn’t track ridership by gender ... interviews with a dozen women, community leaders and transportation experts suggested that an uptick in subway crime during the pandemic" has caused some women to abandon public transit.
- A New York Supreme Court judge last Friday shot down Battery Park residents' latest attempt to stop the project to tear down a waterfront park and rebuild a higher, more storm-resistant one in its place.
- Nikki Haley, Liz Cheney, Kristi Noem, Tulsi Gabbard — there are a lot of names floating around for possible female candidates who will or could challenge Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
- Marco Goecke, the head of a prominent German ballet company, is under investigation by police after he allegedly smeared dog poop on the face of a dance critic who called one of his shows "boring."
- A Yale professor stirred up some controversy by suggesting that Japan could or should deal with its high numbers of seniors — many of whom are still working and preventing younger employees from rising in the ranks — with possible mandatory euthanasia or mass suicide. (He says his comments have been taken out of context.)
- A new study published in the journal Communication Research says that having a conversation with a friend once a day can make you happier.
- The new Barney looks jazzed.
- The big red boots look kind of fun.
