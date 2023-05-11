Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where at least one person was stoned at the dog show. Here's what's happening:
- "For the mentally ill, there are forty-nine hundred beds in mental-health shelters, but more than forty-nine hundred people want to sleep in them.": The New Yorker has a long piece detailing how New York City failed Jordan Neely and others cycle through psychiatric wards, homeless shelters and life on the streets.
- After a four-day search, police on Long Island have found the body of a 28-year-old speedboat racer who died after hitting a wave in the Great South Bay and being launched from his watercraft.
- The MTA is continuing its search for automatic pee-sniffing technology to install in subway station elevators, with officials specifying that any program they use needs to be able to tell the difference between urine and cologne, garbage or food.
- Here's a rendering of the new NYCFC soccer stadium at Willets Point, which the team said is expected to open in 2027.
- New Jersey state wildlife workers euthanized a black bear in Elizabeth this morning after the animal was spotted climbing a tree outside a suburban house.
- Two Oklahoma cops have achieved minor internet fame after responding to the sound of a man in distress and discovering that it was a sad goat.
- Peloton is recalling 2.2 million exercise bikes due to faulty seat issues, and the federal government is urging owners to immediately stop riding them.
- If a Zoomer calls you wholesome, it's a good thing.
